Picture: @tysonngubeni/Twitter

WATCH: Comedian Tyson Ngubeni has us reminiscing about the beloved bompie

Local comedian Tyson Ngubeni really knows how to keep us in stitches.

His unique brand of humour had us laughing into our hot peri-peri wings when he featured in Nando’s new ad.

Now Ngubeni has taken to social media to reminisce about a childhood delicacy most of us can relate to - the beloved bompie.

Taking on the persona of special correspondent Bob O'Connor, Ngubeni introduces his followers to the sweetness of childhood years gone by.

“It’s not a truly South African summer without an abundance of ice. Not the rapper, Vanilla, and not the box where Omarian’s heart used to be,” says the actor.

Ngubeni then takes out a “frozen, fruity delight”, AKA, an ice bompie. Going into its history, he describes how little it cost.

“It accomplishes what any soda commercial would have you believe - a guaranteed cooling quench,” he says.

Let’s face it, nothing slaps quite like an ice cold bompie on a hot, summer’s day - something which Ngubeni so eloquently relays in his video.

The video elicited many funny responses, with other online users relaying their own stories.

