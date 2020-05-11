WATCH: Comic relief for Cape Town shoppers as CoronaSaurus roams the aisles

During these uncertain times, South Africans need some comic relief. And that's exactly what shoppers got at the Pick'n Pay store in Plumstead, Cape Town, last week.

Taking to Facebook, the retail store posted a picture of a person dressed in a CoronaSaurus suit doing some shopping, or at least trying to, as curious shoppers looked on. But because of its very short arms, the dino struggled to get its hands on those hard-to-reach essentials.

The comical moment is the brainchild of The Engrave Slave. The company, originally a niche glass engraving online store, has now found a novel way of making the Covid-19 pandemic work in its favour by doing CoronaSaurus deliveries. Order your mask or PPE with The Engrave Slave and they'll deliver to you in a full T-Rex costume.

Posting the video to YouTube, the company said: "The Engrave Slave was hard at work delivering Ninja-Style Masks all over Cape Town today. Finally, it was time to get some essential items for the house from the Local Plumstead Pick N Pay."