Kit-Kat Matcha Green Tea.

I don’t like sweets but when I heard of the KitKat Matcha Green Tea, I thought: “Now this is something I can have almost everyday”. The bright green colour of the chocolate is quite striking, it is not the most appetising colour in the world but I see it as something incredibly healthy to have because it has matcha ofcourse.

This KitKat Matcha Green Tea flavour is one of the most popular snacks from Japan as matcha, which is one of the ingredients in the chocolate is grown from there.

Zinhle Jiyane aka Dj Zintle posted a video on her Instagram page sharing her reaction on the chocolate under the banner #DareToBeDifferent and she doesn't like it.

She said she drinks tea all the time and that she loves green tea but the Matcha Green Tea is not it. Zintle is also heard on the video saying that she needs some water after taking the first bite of the chocolate.

“It tastes like green tea with a lot of milk but it’s just a weird taste”, she added.