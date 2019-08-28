Olivier Kritzinger, the 2016 Championship Boerewors competition winner, has won the competition for the second time. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Without a doubt Olivier Kritzinger, 66 from Joubertina in the Eastern Cape has the winning recipe for great-tasting boerewors. The pensioner won the title in 2016 and has now once again been crowned the Champion of boerewors.

It's a different recipe and wors and the judges taste and evaluate the boerewors blind so they never know which entrant made which wors, which is how Olivier came out tops.

Ten finalists faced off to impress an independent judging panel of culinary experts from the SA Chefs Association (SACA). Among the panel were celebrity chefs Zola Nene, Jenny Morris and Pete Goffe-Wood.

"This recipe is totally different to the one in 2016," says an elated Olivier, who also admitted that he entered the competition 17 times.

He also had some advice for anyone considering entering their boerewors next year for the top prize, saying: "What anyone has to keep in mind when they enter is prepare well, make sure you have the best quality spices and the best meat that's cut right according to the bets method you know how."

This year's runner-up was last year’s winner Yvonne Blaauw from Wellington, with Jimmy Steenberg, from Despatch in the Eastern Cape, coming in third place.

Along with the title of SA’s No.1 Boerewors Champion, Kritzinger also walks away with prizes worth more than R500 000, including a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X4 6AT.

This winning boerewors recipe will be on sale in all Shoprite and Checkers stores from Friday, 13 September 2019 - just in time for Heritage Day and the kick-off of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video WATCH: Eastern Cape pensioner crowned boerewors champ for the second time. Video by Phando Jikelo for the African News Agency (ANA).

IOL Lifestyle