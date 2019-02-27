It's been called a "wonder grain" and it definitely is if you're tired of quinoa and looking for gluten-free grains.
Teff is an East African grain, popular in Eritrea and Ethiopia and it's naturally gluten-free. Vegans, Celiac disease sufferers and anyone in search of gluten-free grains might have heard of it, but never tried it
It's a versatile grain that can be used in anything from your shake to your pancake. It comes in various colours and varieties so it's very versatile.
The flour is the most popular use, but the grain can also be used in salad and as a cereal.
Teff is an ancient grain from Ethiopia and Eritrea, and comprises the staple grain of their cuisines. Ground into flour, teff is used to make the traditional bread, injera: a flat, pancake-like, fermented bread that complements the exotic spices found in the regional food. ⠀ ⠀ It is high in dietary fiber, iron, protein and calcium. Our quick injera mix features locally grown teff from Idaho based @teffco.
OrganicFacts.com reports that Teff is really a healthy choice: "With eight different amino acids, including a slightly rare one called lysine, teff can deliver substantial support for growth and development. Our bodies need protein to create new cells, repair old ones, and general development throughout our lives. While animal proteins can be helpful, our bodies can more easily break down vegetable proteins into their constituent amino acids, which is why having something like teff in your diet is important for everyone, not just vegetarians and health food fans."
Thomas DeLauer is a nutrition and business performance coach and explains everything you need to know about Teff