WATCH: Fans not impressed with DJ Maphorisa’s collab with Simba in new ‘Sound of Flavour’ ad

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DJ Maphorisa has recently partnered with Simba in a new ‘Sound of Flavour’ advert which sees innovative collaborations across the creative industries. The ad is described as a perfect illustration of what the much-loved snack brand does best – bring people together. Top film director Tebogo Malope directs the advert, while Maphorisa produces the music. The ad boasts young dancers styled in contemporary fashions by local designers and featuring choreography by Nhlanhla Mahlangu. Maphorisa uses samples of the evocative sounds made by South Africans enjoying their favourite Simba chip flavours. A team of dancers brings the track to life on screen, and they express the joy of particular Simba flavours, styled in custom-created pieces by the designers. The bespoke pieces designed for each Simba flavour were made by independent labels Happyville, Refuse, Deuce, Nao Serati, Art Club and Friends, and Swanker, while Peace by Khotso created the outfit worn by Sekowe.

Experience the ROARRR of your favourite #Simba #SoundsofFlavour as we celebrate the flavour of Mzansi! Watch it first here pic.twitter.com/LmSnwzwFAy — Simba Chips (@SimbaChipsSA) November 6, 2020

With all the effort by the team in putting the commercial together, Twitter users thought they did not give it the best effort, labelling the song as “whack”.

@mate_slender said she doesn't know what they were thinking. That in fact it seems like they were not thinking at all, and why did they partner with DJ Maphorisa?

@KeneilweMokaba wrote: “I'm definitely not gonna buy Simba Chips anymore. I can't stand their ad…”

Stereotyping continues. Zero creativity. Simply pathetic — Mpho (@BuppieStyle) November 11, 2020

@maxine_alves thought it was a super cool advert but requested Simba to put less salt in their products.

Tjo . One of the worst adverts ever😒🙄😂. I literally change everytime it gets on . — Slender Mate (@mate_slender) November 11, 2020

Malope said the commercial was one of the most exciting projects he had worked on, bringing leading creative artists together from right across the spectrum of South African youth culture. He said he cannot believe the talent they were able to get to collaborate on this advert.

“Only a brand like Simba, which is loved by all South Africans, could do that. Everyone brought their most creative ideas to express how Simba roars with flavour while it brings us together,” said Malope.

Simba chief marketing officer Sub-Saharan Africa Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu said they were thrilled with what they achieved with the television commercial.

“The ad perfectly celebrates the rich flavours of South Africa, and the project itself brought people together. Besides working with Tebza as director and DJ Maphorisa, we created a collaboration of South Africa’s most talented dancers and designers. It’s the perfect expression of the Simba values as the champion of meaningful connections,” said Iorio-Ndlovu.