WATCH: Foodie shares her grater hacks, and no, it's not just for cheese

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



Although there are many fancy graters our there, most of us are familiar with the box grater. But the question remains: How do you utilize all four sides of the grater?

Well, according to YouTube channel MyRecipes , there are all kinds of hacks which can save you on time and prep work if you know exactly what to do. The humble grater can be found in most kitchen drawers, and while most of us put it to good use when it comes to grating cheese, the other three sides are normally ignored. It's one of life's greatest mysteries.





In one video tutorial, foodie Nicole Mclaughlin was on hand to share her tricks that she's learnt over the years.





The big holed side





This is the one that gives us the classic shredded cheese.





The slicing side





"Sometimes it's more cost effective to buy a big block of cheese," says Mclaughlin. "So you can create those nice sandwich slices."





The small holed side





This is for finer shedding. These are great for pasta or on top of a salad.





The poky/raspy holed side





This is probably the most under-utilized side of the entire grater, and according to Mclaughlin, it's perfect for harder cheese. "This is meant to just rub the cheese on the side and let it fall off," she says.





Mclaughlin then shares her tried and tested hacks. Pointing to the slicing side of the grater, she then slices potatoes and cucumbers. The result is perfectly thin sliced vegetables.





If you want to sneak veggies into muffins or cakes, she suggests using the big holed side for vegetables such as carrots, zucchini or cabbage, and even cauliflower.





Check out some of her other hacks in the video below:



