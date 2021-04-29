WATCH: From magwinya to the gatsby, a look at some of our favourite African street foods

Apart from the fact that they kept us sane during last year's hard lockdown, we enjoy TikTok challenges because they are relatable, fun, and informative.

Here are some of our favourites from TikTokkers who’ve shared their videos:

Gatsby

Are you even a real Capetonian if you don't appreciate a good gatsby?

The gatsby sandwich, perfect for sharing with friends, originated from Cape Town. It's a footlong roll filled with chips and add-ons range from chicken, beef, calamari or, salami. For that extra flavour, you can add your preferred sauce.

Samoosas

A samoosa is fried dough, usually in a triangular or cone-ish-looking shape. Its savoury fillings may include various types of meat, and or vegetables.

Bhajiyas/ Pakora

This is a savoury Indian snack made of chopped vegetables in a spiced dough that is deep-fried until crisp. TikTokker @zaynabparuk shares the recipe in her video.

Ugali

Ugali is also known as, nshima, sadza, papa, or phuthu depending on where you are in Africa. Everyone has their way of cooking it, the most common ingredients used are salt, maize meal, or cornmeal in boiling water.

Nshima can be enjoyed with a side dish of your choice from eggs, meat, vegetables, anything that tickles your fancy.

Fried mealies

Another way of eating corn is by making fried mealies. You mix it with onions, add an ample amount of your preferred spices, salt, and fry in butter and oil.

Vetkoek/ Magwinya

Vetkoek is fried dough bread that can be enjoyed with different fillings like polony, savoury mince, chicken livers, russians, and or hot chips.