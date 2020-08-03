WATCH: Funny video of how to eat pap goes viral

Few would argue that South Africa has amazing food. Our traditional cuisine is lip-smackingly delicious. We like our traditional food a lot. From bunny chow and boerewors, milk tart and chakalaka, to pap, amasi and bobotie, there’s something to enjoy for everyone who wants to try SA’s delicious dishes. Speaking of pap, how do you enjoy your pap dish? Do you use a spoon or do you use your hands?

I know that different cultures have their unique ways of making pap and the same goes for eating it.

We have a whole range of SA food traditions that are now forgotten or have evolved over the years.

Some of these traditions have changed for the better, but not others.

And one of them is the one that I have asked above, the basic practice of eating using hands which is now replaced mostly with the use of shiny cutlery.

Although most of us may have turned to spoons and forks, some still like to eat their meal with hands.

If you are one of those people who eat pap using their hands, Max Hurrell who produced the song, “Zol”, using bites from the speech on cigarettes by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has recently shared a video tutorial on social media on how to eat pap.

The video features TikTok user, Mary L Ma, who demonstrates the steps of eating pap in a very funny way.

“I’m going to show you how to eat the pap. You mould it. You take it upstairs. Put it in the air. It has to cool down because it is dizzy now. When it is still relaxing, attack,” says Mary L Ma on the video.

Recently released on Hurrell’s Instagram account, the video has been going viral on social media and has garnered over 14 000 views at the time of publication.