WATCH: Funny video of Irish woman trying mageu for the first time goes viral

Few would argue that South Africa has amazing food. Our traditional cuisine is lip-smackingly delicious. We like our traditional food a lot.

From bunny chow and boerewors, milk tart and chakalaka, to amasi (sour milk) and amahewu (a non-alcoholic home-brewed drink made of thin, slightly fermented maize-meal porridge, often with wheat flour added) and bobotie, there is something to enjoy for everyone who wants to try South Africa’s delicious dishes. Speaking of amahewu, it is one of the most loved traditional drinks in the country. Being one of SA’s famous traditional drinks, one Irish woman living in SA dared to try it out and her review was funny and pleasant. Posted on Twitter by @pmcafrica, the video of the young woman gained a lot of comments and retweets.

In the video, she first introduces herself and tells the viewers that she will be trying out the mageu which she pronounces in a funny way. “Hi! I’m an Irish girl in South Africa and today I am trying this ‘Number 1 Magoo’ in banana flavour. I don’t know what flavours there are but I did pick this up.” After reading the instructions displayed on the carton to shake well before drinking, she opens and smells the drink and comments that it has a very strong smell. She takes a sip and describes that “it tastes like an actual banana that has been blended and put in there.

“It’s not bad. It’s got a bit of an after-taste. It tasted like blended bananas which is the worst thing in the world but very gloopy,” she concluded. Maa-Goo 😭😭😭🤣🤣🙆‍♂️...

Irish girl in South Africa 🇿🇦 #mageu @pmcafrica pic.twitter.com/ERyFEs8aka — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) February 5, 2023 Tweeps under the comment section suggested to her other South African foods she should try. “How can we get her to taste Umqombothi? Like proper legit umqombothi”, asked one user.

