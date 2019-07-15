Futurelife introduces new ‘Smart Oats’ with ancient grains, and we got to taste it. Picture by Nqobile Mbonambi.

I recently attended the Durban edition launch of Futurelife's "Smart Oats". "Smart Oats" is South Africa’s first scientifically formulated food that combines whole-flakes oats and ancient grains.

I was never a fan of oatmeal, preferring cold cereal.

When I received the invitation, and saw that we would taste the new offering I had mixed feelings. However, I enjoyed it, especially the original and honey flavour, which I topped with chopped dark chocolate and berries, and the other with berries and banana. You can also enjoy the cereal with any topping of your choice.

"Smart Oats" is free from wheat, soy, lactose, cholesterol, trans-fatty acids and tree nuts. It is perfect for everyone, and you can enjoy it on the go as a shake or a meal.

"Smart Oats" available at Pick 'n Pay, and Spar stores and retails for R34.99 per 500g pack.







