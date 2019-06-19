A woman’s quick and easy method to remove cloves of garlic from the bulb has gone viral, leaving Twitter users amazed. Pexels

A woman’s quick and easy method to remove cloves of garlic from the bulb has gone viral, leaving Twitter users amazed.

On Sunday, a Twitter user @VPestilenZ posted a video showing an unknown way to remove cloves from a head of garlic, and people are shocked. 

The video shows someone using a knife, or a pointed blade, to stab the individual cloves from the head. They then pull out each clove quickly and easily from the bulb.

“As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!” the caption read.

Twitter user, @KaviMontanaro said, “oh boy it's real. I got it pretty quickly although not nearly as fast as you are.”

@phxnso said, “This is why I’ll never leave Twitter, you learn more on here in a day than you learn in a week of school.”

Another user, @MasterBismuth said, “Not sure how I never knew about this. I lament when I consider how much more garlic I could have used during all these years had I only known of this technique.” 

@KalpanaDave1 also found this trick easier with bigger pieces. 

Even Chrissy Teigen, the model-turned-TV host, foodie and wife of John Legend, reacted to the video. 

The post has since been liked over three-hundred-thousand times and retweeted over hundred-thousand times since publication.