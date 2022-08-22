WATCH: Garlic-flavoured ice cream leaves the internet shook

Ice cream is undoubtedly one of our all-time favourite desserts. It lends itself to experimentation, with innovative flavours and other versions being created. But what if we told you someone has created a garlic-flavoured ice cream?

Believe it or not, a blogger shared a video of ice cream made with garlic cloves. If the idea of the fusion dish excites you, then see the video below for a clue on how to make it. And if you think the dish is bizarre, then worry not as you might end up relating to the comments of those who are finding the dish hard to digest too.

In the viral video, you can see a man pouring water into a small cup of garlic cloves and then letting it freeze. After some time, the person takes it out of the fridge and tastes it. The video was shared on Instagram by an account called fit_jodi. It has received millions of views and thousands of comments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megha & Akash (@the_fit_jodi) One user wrote: “This young man committed such a ‘sin’ with ice cream that he won’t get a place in hell.”

A second user wrote: “‘Oh no..! Bro who eats garlic ice cream.. ruined the whole fun.” A third asked: “Who does such an experiment with ice cream bro?” Many others have also commented.

