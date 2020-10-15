WATCH: Genius hack to prevent kitchen food spills goes viral on TikTok

The Internet is a place of useful tips and life-changing hacks for anyone who is looking. When it comes to cooking, there are a whole lot of tips and hacks that promise to make your life easier in the kitchen, save time, and give you delicious food all at the same time.

Last week, a TikTok user Andrew Gatt shared a trick on how to avoid kitchen spills while pouring liquids from a bowl to a pan or vice versa, using scrambled eggs.

The video shows Gatt tipping the eggs from a bowl into the pan; he then tilts the bowl back and points out the leftover egg spilling over the lip, which would continue to drip down the side of the bowl and onto the counter.

He explains that if he applied the law of basic physics and instead of tipping the bowl back, continued to turn it in the same direction, the drippings would fall back into the bowl, preventing any mess.

“If I pour this egg into this pan and turn it back this way and put it down on the counter, it's gonna drip down the side, and it's gonna be on the outside,” said Gatt.