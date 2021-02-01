WATCH: Gordon Ramsay roasts a baker who tried to make a cake of his face

British chef Gordon Ramsay is known for dishing out some pretty harsh criticism to home cooks. Since the start of lockdown, Ramsay has been posting reaction videos to TikTok to offer some very tough advice to them. In the latest series of videos, Gordon reacts to one clip of a baker Amanda Cooper, who runs @bakingthursdays who tried to make a cake of his face. Ramsay’s reaction video to her cake received more than 24 million views. "That looks like a 90-year-old Guy Fieri!?" Ramsay exclaimed in the clip. @gordonramsayofficial #duet with @bakingthursdays You’ve travelled from Scotland to Flavortown love #ramsayreacts #tiktokcooks #baking #cake ♬ Lamb Sauce - Lil Handz In an interview with Insider, Cooper said that her first Ramsay attempt was the first "human face cake" she had ever made.

"I had just joined TikTok and I saw an advertisement on the Explore page for something called 'Ramsay Reacts'.

“I have always loved and idolised Gordon Ramsay so when I saw that, I thought of how I could contribute to the trend and create something worthy of capturing Ramsay's attention.

“A cake of Gordon's face just sounded like such a fun idea to me, so I went with it."

“Even though he roasted me, I was ecstatic. I watched him on TV growing up since I was a kid, and he noticed something that I made,” she said.

On Cooper’s first Ramsay attempt at making a cake of his face, Ramsay said that if that's his face then Cooper needs to get her eyes checked.

“Oh lord, no, really? What is that?" Ramsay exclaimed as Cooper sculpted his face on the cake.

"My darling, you have got the wrong Scot, that looks like Gerry Butler! Or my granddad, but he died 10 years ago!"