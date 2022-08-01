WATCH: Gordon Ramsay slammed for TikTok video choosing which lamb to slaughter

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has never been one to shy away from controversy. Last week, Ramsay sparked outrage on TikTok after he posted a video of himself playfully teasing lambs apparently set for slaughter.

The British chef has a long history of anti-vegan sentiment and it has been suggested his actions were designed to be deliberately provocative. Having made his name as an angry head chef and restaurateur on “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Hell’s Kitchen”, Ramsay’s fans are aware of his love for cooking meat. But the manner in which he approached the lambs in the clip has upset some of his followers on the social media platform, with one user even asking if Ramsay had “lost it”. In the video, he climbs into the animals’ kraal and picks out the lamb for slaughter.

“Yummy, yum, yum, yum, yum,” he said in the clip, before adding: “I’m going to eat you.” “Which one’s going in the oven first?” he asked, before pointing at the lamb he wanted and proclaiming: “You.” The video was captioned “The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video …” – a hilarious reference to a viral 2006 “Hell’s Kitchen” episode clip where Ramsay is livid, yelling: “Where is the lamb sauce?”

@gordonramsayofficial The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video….. ♬ original sound - Gordon Ramsay For his part, he later said that none of the lambs had been hurt in the video. The footage has since racked up more than nine million views, with many people furious at his casual reaction to an animal’s death. One user wrote: “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.” “Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” another added.

