WATCH: Have we been closing cereal boxes wrong this whole time?

In all my years of existence, I had been closing cereal boxes the wrong way – and I would like to think so have you. This is according to a viral Facebook video by Becky Holden.

When you try and keep the cereal shut with the tag and folds at the top of the box, the flaps tend to push open before long. Well, there is a solution in the shape of an envelope close, as demonstrated by Holden. Rather than just strengthening the box shut, a quick double fold ensures it stays closed while tucked away in the cupboard. The three-step process takes just seconds. First, you fold the side flaps and one of the large flaps into the box. Then, you fold the long, narrow sides of the box inward (kind of like a milk carton). Finally, take the remaining large flap, fold it into the box, and use the bent sides to meet its crease with the other at the top. And it goes without saying, but this little hack can be used on all cardboard boxes, not just cereal.

Judging from the comment section, the trick has clearly struck a chord among the cereal-eating community online. At the time of publishing, the post had over 5 million views and 25 000 likes. The handy hack has been tried out by many people under the post and various TikTok users. Commenting on the video one said: “Whaaaaa ... whaaaa ... I never knew that.”