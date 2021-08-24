WATCH: Have we been eating hot dogs wrong this whole time?

Nothing says deliciousness like a hot dog fresh off the grill, but have we been eating the quintessential snack wrong our whole lives? According to a viral TikTok video by Sheena Marie, we just might be.

The viral video shows how to eat a hot dog right, and it is a game-changer. The video, which has more than 2 million views, is captioned with: “No more messy ketchup and mustard on your lips #lifehacks.” In the video, Marie says: “Show me the life hack that you saw one day that is now an unconscious standard practice in your life, I’ll go first.”

She then squeezes ketchup and mustard onto her hot dog before waiting for it, rotating the sausage so the sauce is on the bottom of the bun and the top of the sausage is completely clear of ketchup and mustard (or any other condiments). This hack means that when you eat your hot dog the sauces will be prevented from dripping by the bun, and you will be able to eat a hot dog in peace without worrying about the mess.

@sheenamarieq no more messy ketchup and mustard on your lips 😂 #lifehacks ♬ Ultimate life hacks - Kelly - The Life Bath Tik Tok users were thrilled – thanks to the hack, they no longer have to worry about splashing ketchup or mustard on their clothes or shoes. Others said it would stop the sauce from covering their face when they too took a bite of the hungry hot dog.

Users gathered to voice their opinions – and while some were overwhelmed by Marie’s hack, it’s fair to say that not everyone was completely convinced. Some were confused by the hack – some assumed it would give you the same result anyway. We haven’t tried it ourselves, so we can’t vouch for it – and those who have tried it seem to think it’s a game-changer.