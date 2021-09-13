WATCH: Here’s the Met Gala’s plant-based menu, the chefs handpicked to cook the food, plus how to make it yourself at home

Ah, the Met Gala! It’s the stuff of dreams, where the most successful players in different industries meet up in their finery, all trying their best to one-up each other on who will earn Anna Wintour’s approval. The annual Costume Institute Gala which is held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, is arguably the most important event in the celebrity world. Getting in is almost impossible.

This year’s theme is - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and seeks to celebrate everything about how the American aesthetic has inspired the world of art and fashion. While many are excited to see what their favourite celebrities will be wearing, foodies have been waiting in anticipation to see what the food will look like this year. It’s not just about the fashion. There’s always a great smorgasbord waiting for the attendees after experiencing the art.

Previous Met Galas have seen guests being served baby lamb chops with fresh mint and almond pesto, and branzino with lemon caper brown butter. They have also been served gold dusted truffles and chocolate dipped Cape gooseberries. For this year’s dinner, guests who include Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and the co-hosts Timothee Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman, will be served a plant-based menu. This follows on from the awards season trend with vegan food being served at the SAG Awards and the Oscars.

The 10 New York based chefs will be working together to make sure that the stars are not only fed,but get to appreciate the beauty of plant-based cuisine. Here are the chefs who will be cooking: Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong and Fabian von Hauske. They were handpicked by chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson. Speaking to food magazine, Bon Appetit, he said: “They represent what the food scene in New York today looks like … what the next generation of food looks like, tastes like, where it lives.”