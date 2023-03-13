WATCH: Here’s what Hollywood's stars ate at the 2023 Oscars

The Oscars are the crescendo of awards season, with all of the glamorous shows and parties beforehand acting as prep for the most glamorous night yet.
After the awards are given out, Hollywood’s A-listers flock to the after-party, dressed in their finest, for some late-night eats.
Each year, celebrity and veteran Oscars chef Wolfgang Puck serves up any and everything these stars would want – from small dishes to desserts – seamlessly injecting a dose of glamour into every menu item.
Puck has restaurants all over the world and brought around a 115 chefs from across his network for the event. This year, the Austrian-American chef and restaurateur commissioned British chef Elliott Grover to cook the keynote menu. Grover took diners on a tour of British food but in miniature.
This year’s lavish dinner was filled with mouth-watering delicacies and some great champagne to wash it down.
The key food items of the evening included mini fish and chips, fried in beef drippings and served in a cone; tiny chicken pies with black truffle shavings; five kinds of pasta, from agnolotti to pasta with truffles; and Asian-style fried chicken.
Everything was washed down with rosé champagne by Fleur de Miraval, which is co-owned by Brad Pitt. The champagne, which costs nearly $400 (about R7 000) a bottle, made its second appearance at the Oscars in a row, after it replaced Piper-Heidsieck as the official champagne of the awards in 2022, after a seven-year stint.
Fleur de Miraval came into being when Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie collaborated with Perrins, from Chateau de Beaucastel, to produce the bubbly wine. Fleur de Miraval made a return this year along with wines from Domaine Clarence Dillon.