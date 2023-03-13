WATCH: Here’s what Hollywood's stars ate at the 2023 Oscars

The Oscars are the crescendo of awards season, with all of the glamorous shows and parties beforehand acting as prep for the most glamorous night yet. After the awards are given out, Hollywood’s A-listers flock to the after-party, dressed in their finest, for some late-night eats.

Each year, celebrity and veteran Oscars chef Wolfgang Puck serves up any and everything these stars would want – from small dishes to desserts – seamlessly injecting a dose of glamour into every menu item. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nationwide Event Catering (@wpcatering) Puck has restaurants all over the world and brought around a 115 chefs from across his network for the event. This year, the Austrian-American chef and restaurateur commissioned British chef Elliott Grover to cook the keynote menu. Grover took diners on a tour of British food but in miniature. This year’s lavish dinner was filled with mouth-watering delicacies and some great champagne to wash it down.