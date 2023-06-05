WATCH: Hilarious video of US TikTikor calling SA cider ‘alcohol crack’ goes viral

Who doesn’t like parties? Hanging out with friends and family members just feels great. But what we do not love is the after-effect called the hangover. Speaking of hangover, a hilarious video of US TikToker, @theafrofuturist_ calling Savanna (cider) “alcohol crack”, has gone viral.

Narrating how the cider knocked him off, he said: “I really thought y’all here on TikTok will steer me in the right direction. “Let me give you a playback. This morning I woke up. First of all, I'm not sleeping at a place that I wanted to sleep in, the chairs are all pulled out from the table, there’s stuff all over the counters and I'm like damn man I just got robbed. Then I thought about my night and what I had before I went to sleep.” @theafrofuturist_ then shows viewers a bottle of the Savanna and exclaims: “What is this man?! Y'all are steering me in the wrong direction right now. Two of these had me slopped, I don’t even remember what happened last night. Why didn't y’all tell me this is an alcohol crack?”

Garnering over 40 000 views on TikTok since the time of publication, the clip has gone viral and is being shared on other social media platforms, and attracting funny reactions. "People that drink Savannah need their own country", wrote one user. "You have been officially welcomed to South Africa, I can't stop laughing. Thank God you are safe and nothing happened to you", wrote a second user.