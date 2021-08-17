WATCH: Hilarious video of woman unboxing Checkers Sixty60 has Mzansi in stitches

Unboxing videos have become one of the most attractive ways for brands to promote their products. Obviously, influencers are the best channel for this type of marketing strategy.

Unboxing videos basically consist of someone recording themselves opening a product and taking it out of its original packaging. Meanwhile, he or she explains the characteristics of the packaging and the details that may be included, such as personalised cards, special packaging, scented paper, or other extras. But, this week, a video of a woman doing an unsolicited unboxing of a Checkers Sixty60 delivery has captured the fancy of the internet.

“Unsolicited unboxing of checkers 60/60 delivery (no one asked me to do this including and especially Checkers),” wrote Kate Pinchuck on Twitter. The clip starts with Pinchuck introducing herself and making it clear that no one asked her to do an unboxing video, so she has “decided to do an unboxing video.” “I just got this package delivered from Checkers Sixty60 and we are gonna unbox it now. The first thing that I really love is the package has these kinds of cute illustrations on it which is perfect on the Checkers logo.

She then removes the packaging sticker and notes that the sticker is like the perfect shape for a driver’s licence - which she later corrected herself and that she meant a licence disc. From the package, Pinchuck took out celery which she said she would be making soup with, gluten bread, which she notes is her favourite gluten object, and crushed garlic, which she said adds nicely to meals and can help decide if you have a sense of smell (Covid-19 or not). Finally, she pulls out the last item which is a pack of burger buns, laughing that she might have lied about eating gluten.