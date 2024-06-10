WATCH: Honest review of the viral Dubai chocolate - ‘It tasted like a KitKat’

If you’re into food TikTok then by now you must have come across the viral Dubai chocolate that South Africans are paying up to R1000 for. FIX Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai is the maker of these thick chocolate bars that come in a variety of flavours.

The most popular flavour, and the one we see flooding our for you pages, is the “Can’t Get Khanafed Of It” one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIX Dessert Chocolatier (@fixdessertchocolatier) It’s a thick milk chocolate bar filled with a mix of crispy khana feh, a tahini spread and pistachio nuts.

The videos show eager foodies cracking open the large thick chocolate bars and crunching on them describing it as the best chocolate they have ever tasted. Hence making people want to go out and get their hands on the pricey treat. While most dessert lovers are raving about chocolate there’s one TikTok user who actually gives an honest opinion on how the chocolate tastes and whether it’s worth it.

Tasneem Patel took to the video app to share her thoughts on the Dubai chocolate. “I can’t believe I fell into another hype. And also I can’t believe I paid so much for a chocolate bar,” Patel confesses. She continues to share that the chocolate was definitely not worth the price she paid for it.

She compares the chocolate to a KitKat and says that she didn’t get much of the pistachio flavour. She does however add that the quality of the chocolate was good. “Would I buy it again if the prices had to drop? Definitely not,” she adds. “Don’t waste your money. It’s honestly not worth the hype that people are making it out to be. It’s OK,” she concludes.

@tasneemxpatel ♬ original sound - Tasneem Patel The comments section is filled with people thanking her for an honest review. “We love an honest review,” said one person.