WATCH: How a video convinced people on Twitter that everything is cake

The word “cake” has been trending on Twitter this week. When I heard that, I was super confused.

After logging into the app, all I saw was people pretending to eat objects like shoes, socks, and pencils. I just could not understand why people are tweeting about eating objects and animals to see if they were cake.

So, I did my research.

There has been a video of a Turkish food artist, Tuba Geckil cutting realistic cakes that had Twitter jokingly questioning the reality of everything. The video which was shared by Buzzfeed’s Tasty went viral gaining over 29 million views at the time of publication. The video shows items like fruits, a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of lotion, vegetables, a bar of soap, and so much more only to reveal cake on the inside. It is truly surprising how Geckil can make cakes that look like real things.