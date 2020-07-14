WATCH: How a video convinced people on Twitter that everything is cake
The word “cake” has been trending on Twitter this week. When I heard that, I was super confused.
After logging into the app, all I saw was people pretending to eat objects like shoes, socks, and pencils. I just could not understand why people are tweeting about eating objects and animals to see if they were cake.
So, I did my research.
There has been a video of a Turkish food artist, Tuba Geckil cutting realistic cakes that had Twitter jokingly questioning the reality of everything. The video which was shared by Buzzfeed’s Tasty went viral gaining over 29 million views at the time of publication. The video shows items like fruits, a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of lotion, vegetables, a bar of soap, and so much more only to reveal cake on the inside. It is truly surprising how Geckil can make cakes that look like real things.
These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid— Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020
Another cake artist that uses everyday life as inspiration to create delicious cakes that look like ordinary objects is Luke Vincentini, a 24-year-old who works as a pastry chef at Carlo’s Bakery in Lanoka Harbor in New Jersey. Vincentini has made cakes that look like cups of coffee, soda cans, egg boxes, watermelons, strawberries, cellphones, and even a packet of nacho cheese Doritos.
Below are some of the reactions.
Waiter this cake is sentient!!! #EverythingIsCake pic.twitter.com/6RJhBwrWg7— zana ✊🏽 (@whataboutzana) July 12, 2020
Mike Tyson confirming whether or not Holyfield is a cake. pic.twitter.com/IKMGmqRBmv— Übermensch (@Trackmann) July 13, 2020
Trust no one, not even yourself #CakeCutting #EverythingIsCake pic.twitter.com/B5Hqc0kTvq— 🌲 S0w0cialist TEEFS 🌈 B|m🌲 (@sprytehund) July 14, 2020