Tito Mboweni's beef stew. Picture from Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon, South Africa's Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni took tweeps on a tour on how he cooks his beef stew. This is not the first time the minister shows his cooking skills on Twitter. Earlier, this month he made chicken stew which had Twitter users in stitches as it took hours to prepare the meal.

He was also mocked for the amount of garlic he used for his chicken stew, something he has made fun of in his latest cooking post.

For his beef stew on Tuesday, Mboweni shared the ingredients he used to make his beef stew; beef, three carrots, Rajah spice, green and yellow pepper, three onions and Shito (Ghanaian pepper).

Beef stew alert!! The bottle on the left contains “Shito” from Ghana. We are starting early today! Come with me. pic.twitter.com/epS0cDDAdc — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

In the second step, he chopped his beef in small pieces and put them in a pot to slow cook.

Ready for the slow cooking. See you later! 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/4iGhNH0isk — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

The third step shows the peppers and onions have been chopped, ready to be added to the pot when it’s time.

I am hiding the garlic!!🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/89fqDsLnyn — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

In the fourth step, Mboweni adds olive oil, salt, and spices.

Olive oil, salt and spices done. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/vDVffh61Ec — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

After adding olive oil, salt, and spices, he adds his chopped onions, green pepper and garlic and stirs.

Now we introduce onions, green pepper and garlic. Mix and the slow cooking goes on. Cooking needs time. It’s like drawing up the National Budget. Time and patience!! pic.twitter.com/B8JV5r3rr5 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

In the sixth step, Mboweni adds red wine to give it more flavour.

Now adding red wine as per Maria’s recommendation!! Warwick First Lady!! Eish!! pic.twitter.com/Hpcclsb06v — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

Step seven is what he calls the “final act”, where we see chopped carrots and tomatoes which Mboweni says have to be under- cooked.

The final ACT: tomatoes and carrots. They must not be over-cooked. We are ready now. 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/OgWLZFBb6d — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

And Mboweni's lunch is ready, served with pap, coleslaw and a glass of red wine.

Here we go! At my age one needs some carrots and cabbage mixed together!! Lunch time is here. Cool .👌🏿👌🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/TLhKCtdCTS — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019

Social media once again had a field day with the minister's cooking skills, with many chefs being shook by what he has prepared.

Popular chef, baker and former Top Chef South Africa judge, couldn't let it go, instead taking to social media to give tips to the minister.

Ntate Tito has been following me for years actually.but clearly that didn't help. https://t.co/htNizGAodP — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) May 28, 2019

With stews, ALWAYS brown your unseasoned meat first. Separately ✊🏿 https://t.co/Lwibr9SUDe — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) May 28, 2019

So the question is: would you eat Minister Mboweni's stew?