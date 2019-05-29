Tito Mboweni's beef stew. Picture from Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon, South Africa's Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni took tweeps on a tour on how he cooks his beef stew.

This is not the first time the minister shows his cooking skills on Twitter. Earlier, this month he made chicken stew which had Twitter users in stitches as it took hours to prepare the meal. 

He was also mocked for the amount of garlic he used for his chicken stew, something he has made fun of in his latest cooking post. 

For his beef stew on Tuesday, Mboweni shared the ingredients he used to make his beef stew; beef, three carrots, Rajah spice, green and yellow pepper, three onions and Shito (Ghanaian pepper).

In the second step, he chopped his beef in small pieces and put them in a pot to slow cook.

The third step shows the peppers and onions have been chopped, ready to be added to the pot when it’s time.

In the fourth step, Mboweni adds olive oil, salt, and spices.

After adding olive oil, salt, and spices, he adds his chopped onions, green pepper and garlic and stirs.

In the sixth step, Mboweni adds red wine to give it more flavour.

Step seven is what he calls the “final act”, where we see chopped carrots and tomatoes which Mboweni says have to be under- cooked.

And Mboweni's lunch is ready, served with pap, coleslaw and a glass of red wine. 

Social media once again had a field day with the minister's cooking skills, with many chefs being shook by what he has prepared. 

Popular chef, baker and former Top Chef South Africa judge, couldn't let it go, instead taking to social media to give tips to the minister. 

So the question is: would you eat Minister Mboweni's stew? 