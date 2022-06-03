WATCH: Influencer reveals the secret to getting avocados to ripen in 24 hours

One woman is going viral after she revealed her super simple food hack to getting avocados to ripen in 24 hours. If you are an avocado lover, you know the pain of having an unripe avocado sitting in your fruit bowl. But it turns out there is a simple trick to help them ripen faster so you can now have your avocados looking perfect in time for your morning toast.

Caroline Høgh Groth who is an influencer and health coach, has recently taken to Instagram to share the "life-changing" hack for getting your unripe avocados ready for consumption in less than a day. Demonstrating the hack in a video, Groth wrote: “Guys, Green Skin + Shepard Avocado season means I legit need a spreadsheet to keep track of when I’ll have avocados to eat because they take foreeeeeeeever to ripen. But no more… insert the best 101 life hack ever.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Høgh Groth (@carolinehgroth) The blogger then showed her followers how placing the avocado and the kiwifruit in a brown paper bag, rolling it up, and leaving it for 24 hours would result in the “most excellent, ripe avocado”.

Groth revealed that kiwifruit releases ethylene gas, which is a plant hormone that aids the ripening process. Wrapping both fruits up in the paper bag “traps the fuel so the process works sooner”, she added, promising that the hack would cause an avocado to ripen within 24 hours. She said you can also use a banana or an apple in place of the kiwifruit as both fruits also release ethylene gas. “But how? Mind blown,” one user said while another commented: “This is life-changing!!! Thank you”. A third said she “needed this tip” and others were sharing their own avocado hacks.

