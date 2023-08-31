WATCH: Jamaican woman steps into Woolies for first time and jokes she’s ‘surviving in hostaged bliss’

Have you ever gone into Woolworths to buy just one thing and actually walked out of there with just that one thing? There’s something about that store that just makes you want to buy things you sometimes don’t even need.

A Jamaican woman residing in South Africa discovered the wonders of Woolies after finally stepping into the store for the first time. In a TikTok post, that has gone viral with over 1 million views, she admitted that she initially didn’t even consider going into the store because the Woolworths in Jamaica was nothing like the Woolworths here. “When I came here and saw Woolworth I walked right passed it for weeks,” says Anna Novia (@annanovia0).

She explained that Woolworths in Jamaica is nothing to get excited about because they sell things like paper, pens and other stationery. However, when she finally did set foot in Woolies she said that was the day her “life changed.” “You can now call me Anna Woolworths,” she said on the video captioned: “I’m alive, I’m surviving in hostaged bliss.”

She added that she doesn’t know what they put in the air that makes it so addictive. “There’s something in the air. I can’t shake it,” she said. “Every single day that God sent I’m in that place,” she continued.

The viral video had South Africans in stitches. Phillipkmatlala commented: “Woolworths chicken tastes like they were raised by both parents” to which Anna responded: “LOL I’m wheezing because you’re so right.” “Everything on those shelves in Woolworths went to private school .. the elite life,” responded Tweedie.