WATCH: J'Something has launched a YouTube cooking channel. Picture supplied

Something is definitely cooking on Youtube and it's J'Something (Joao da Fonseca) that's making it happen. In the launch video the front man of music ensemble Mi Casa explains that his passion for sharing recipes and cooking tips started online with a single hashtag.

In his introductory video he explains that it all began the day he "posted a picture of roast chicken and potatoes on Instagram."

&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;

Of course it's since boomed into so much more for him, including a cookbook, restaurant and a seat at the head of the table judging the contestants on My Kitchen Rules SA.

Thank goodness he started the hashtag, because over the years home cooks and fans from around SA and the world have learnt quite a lot from J'Something when he starts cooking.

His YouTube channel is divided into three playlists for now. The sections are #DontLickThePage, Something Smeg and Something's Cooking (The Book).

The video's are short snippets of recipe inspiration and there are links to J'Something's website as well as recipes from his book.

