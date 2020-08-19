WATCH: Lasizwe warns peeps against squeezing avocados

Reality television star and YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza is at it again with his hilarious skits. This time the star is urging peeps to stop squeezing avocados. Frankly, we are all guilty of squeezing avos in the effort to determine their ripeness. In a video clip posted on social media, Lasizwe, who is pretending to be a call centre agent, is assisting a client who is at the grocery store struggling to choose the right avocado. When the client asks if she can squeeze to ensure she’s picking the perfect avo, the consultant immediately threatens to “klap” the client because she will bruise the avos. So much drama. Though it’s funny, you can learn some important lesson about avos.

Watch the video below:

We compiled the below tips on how to tell if the avocado is ripe, according to Masterclass.com.

Check out some of these easy steps to pick a perfectly-ripe avocado.

Pressure

Hold the avocado in the palm of your hand and give it a little squeeze, but be careful not to push the tips of your fingers into the fruit.

Use your palm instead to avoid bruising. A ripe avocado will yield to gentle pressure. If you don’t feel any give at all when you squeeze an avocado, it will take several days before it reaches its peak stage of ripeness.

Colour

Unripe avocados will have lighter skins, and as they ripen the skin will turn into a rich, green colour, even sometimes appearing nearly black.

Stem

If you’re still not sure, pull off the little bit of the stem that remains at the top. If it’s brown underneath, the avocado is overripe. If it’s a rich green underneath, that means you have a perfect avocado. A lighter shade of green indicates an underripe avocado.

Bruises and breaks

Never buy an avocado that has large bruises, very squishy spots, or any breaks in the skin.

Next time you go avocado shopping remember these useful that will help you find the best avocado in town.