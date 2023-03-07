WATCH: Make your leftover pizza 'as good as new' with this viral hack that uses water

The internet is a place of life-changing hacks for anyone who is looking. When it comes to cooking, there are a whole lot of tips that promise to make your life easier in the kitchen, save time and give you delicious food all at the same time.

Recently, a sports and pop culture Twitter account garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform after posting a video that shows an incredible hack to reheat leftover pizza. The clip was first posted by a Twitter handle @growingupitalia, after which this kitchen hack video was re-tweeted by @barstoolsports which made it viral among tweeps, garnering over seven million views since the time of publication. In this 5 seconds video, one can see how the person is reheating the leftover pizza slice. The lady in the video puts the pan with a leftover pizza slice on a hot stove and adds a little bit of water to the sides of the pizza. The pan is quickly covered for a few seconds and when it is removed, the pizza looks ‘as good as new’.

Re-heating pizza glitch?

pic.twitter.com/hwn8A5bpRm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2023 A number of tweeps reacted to the amazing viral hack. Some thought it was actually a game-changer and wondered why they hadn't thought of it before. “Wait.. what?!?” remarked one user. “You’ve either never tried it or are doing it incorrectly if you say it will be soggy. With melted cheese, the crust is delivered crunchy or even better than the original”, said a second user.