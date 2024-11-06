WATCH: Make your own jelly tots at home: A sweet adventure for the family

Roll up your sleeves, gather your little chefs and prepare for a delightful culinary adventure that promises to be the highlight of your week! There’s something undeniably nostalgic about jelly tots. These chewy, colourful sweets have delighted children and adults alike for generations, and their timeless appeal shows no signs of waning.

Originating from a company steeped in confectionery history, Rowntree’s Jelly Tots began their sugary journey not with jelly, but with cocoa. The story of Rowntree’s began in 1862 when Henry Isaac Rowntree acquired a cocoa works in York, England, with the ambition to expand and enhance product lines. Little did he know that this pivotal decision would eventually lead to the creation of many cherished sweet treats, including jelly tots. First unveiled to the world in 1965, jelly tots were born out of an innovative plan to utilise the broken and rejected pieces from the company’s jelly slabs.

Although their shape has evolved over the decades, transforming from disc-shaped delights to their current dome form, the nostalgic charm of these sweets endures. For many children of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, jelly tots evoke memories of vibrant sugar-coated chews that could make any day a little bit sweeter. In a progressive move to cater to a shifting consumer landscape, Rowntree's transitioned to a vegan recipe in 2007. This made jelly tots a beloved option for those seeking delightful sweets without animal-derived ingredients.

More than just a nostalgic treat, the brand has adapted over the years to meet the preferences of a contemporary audience. Their small size, varied fruit flavours, and vegetarian-friendly recipe make jelly tots a go-to option for both children and adults alike. As the lines of confection continue to evolve, jelly tots are set to retain their status as a household favourite for years to come.

In a world flooded with ready-made snacks, what better way to relive the joy these treats bring than by creating your own jelly tots at home? Not only does making them yourself allow you to rekindle cherished memories, but it also opens the door for you to infuse your personal touch into the flavours and shapes. Siphokazi Mdlankomo, one of South Africa’s popular culinary figures, has generously shared a simple recipe to make these delightful sweets at home.

The recipe is straightforward, requiring only five ingredients: Tartaric acid 1 packet of jelly

200ml hot water ½ cup castor sugar 2 tsp gelatine