WATCH: Malaysian comedian Uncle Roger impressed with Gordon Ramsay’s Indonesian fried rice

Malaysian comedian and YouTuber Nigel Ng aka Uncle Roger, has given a thumbs up to British chef Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for Indonesian fried rice.

Ng initially had low expectations of Ramsay’s skills but was pleasantly surprised to see him using traditional methods, including using leftover rice, local ingredients, and a wok.

He recently took on Ramsay by reviewing his method for making egg fried rice and dismissed it as “all wrong”. Ng criticised the recipe and questioned its authenticity.

Some of the things he disapproved was the use of a saucepan instead of a wok, the extensive use of olive oil, frying sliced spring onions instead of using them as a garnish, using pre-cooked rice, pouring chilli jam into the rice, and adding a splash of water during cooking. The comedian also stressed that if rice was too dry or too wet, the dish would be ruined. But this time around he was very impressed.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Ng said he approved of Ramsay cooking outside. He said Asian people had two kitchens, an outside kitchen and an indoor kitchen and that indoor kitchens were only used to impress guests and chop mangoes. He also praised Ramsay for using authentic Indonesian spices in his fried rice.