WATCH: Man goes viral for turning hot dog into a beer straw

A video appearing to show a baseball fan drinking a beer through a hot dog has gone viral on social media. Some are calling him a genius, while others are questioning how bad the taste must be when combining beer and hot dogs in one mouthful.

The video was originally captured by the Instagram account @NewYorkNico and blew up on Twitter after it was reposted by Jomboy Media. The unnamed man is seen stabbing the hot dog before sucking the meat out of the straw. While it seemed like he was simply going to pour ketchup or mustard into the hole, the man calmly closed the cardboard box housing the hot dog bun.

He then reaches to the ground and picks up his beer, before dumping the hot dog into the pint. The man then began sipping away as if it was a totally normal act. With the video quickly going viral, people took to social media to question the snacking decision and wonder what the combination actually tasted like. Others defended his culinary choice, mentioning that he is “enjoying life as (he) seems fit and isn’t harming any soul.” Life sentence. No parole.



(via NewYorkNico / IG) pic.twitter.com/Y24wnYmdbc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 23, 2022 One user wrote: “I cannot think of a single reason someone would do this.”

A second user joked that it was "better than those paper straws", while a third said he is an innovator for combining two great tasting items and creating one clever contraption. I get it, hot dogs are good and beer is good, but that doesn't mean you should mix them together. I know I shouldn't knock it until I've tried it, but this might be one of those "food fads" that will just have to pass me by. Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.