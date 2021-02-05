WATCH: Man sets world record for eating hot peppers

If you are keen on consuming very hot chillies, this story will inspire you. A man called Mike Jack of London, Ontario, recently set the world record for consuming one of the world’s hottest peppers within the quickest time. The pepper used for creating the record is Carolina reaper chilli pepper. Jack ate three of them in 9.72 seconds flat. In the video, shared by Guinness World Records on its Facebook page, Jack is seen amping himself up for the duty forward, by shaking his head vigorously and even slapping himself in the face. Even though the video was posted last month, the Records Committee’s website studies the records that were made in November last year. “The attempt was done at his home, in line with Covid-19 social distancing measures. His wife, Jamie Jack, acted as his witness, timekeeper and coach, He needed to chew and swallow the complete factor inside 10 seconds and he caught out his tongue to the digital camera as proof of getting taken within the peppers of their entirety. He struggles to breathe and coughs somewhat within the aftermath of this loopy feast,” the website stated.

It also describe the pepper as the world’s hottest pepper in 2017. It has the power to ship a mean of 1.5 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU).

If you are baffled by the SHU of the peppers consumed by Jack, it is best to know he is fairly used to the hot little devils. This is his fourth world record within the quickest chilli-consuming style.

If you would like to try this, remember, eating hot peppers can be dangerous.

Health experts note that it’s a bit of a myth that hot peppers can damage the oesophagus or tongue but that doesn’t mean there are no dangers associated with noshing on fiery foods.

They say when one eats very hot peppers, the brain receives "pain" signals that can result in an upset stomach, nausea or vomiting.