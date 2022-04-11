WATCH: Man shares ‘genius’ hack for drinking wine on the go - straight from the bottle

Over the past few years, it was predicted that we will one day buy wine packaged in a can – and it’s happening. Wine producers understood that wine needed to be made more approachable and inclusive to appeal to a younger consumer base.

For adventurous wine drinkers who love to socialise, travel and soak up the outdoors, a can is more lightweight than a bottle, doesn’t need an opener or a glass, and the serving size is perfect for one, so there’s no need to carry home a half a warm bottle of red, white or rosé. As much as this innovation is loved by many and has grown over the years, some people still prefer their wine in bottles when on the go. One man has stunned the internet with his ingenious method for consuming wine on the go and it might help you too.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, Matthew Dalrymple says: “Hello, I have a bottle of wine and I'm going to show you the best way to drink a bottle of wine.” In the video, he removes the screw cap and replaces it with a water bottle cap. “First, open the wine. I may have had a swig, but it’s Saturday, why not? Then you take a Smart water bottle cap and you slide it straight on your wine.” He then proceeds to screw the water cap on to the wine bottle and drink from it as if it’s a bottle of water. Dalrymple says drinking wine from the newly-capped bottle makes him “feel like an athlete.” In his opinion, “quite frankly, it’s the best way to consume it”.

