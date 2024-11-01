WATCH: Man shocked as 'celebrity' friends ditch him with R18K dining bill

Recently, a man disclosed that his friends had invited him to a restaurant, leaving him with a hefty bill of R18,310. In a TikTok video, Mduduzi Mdladla, who goes by the name @topsalesman18 on the video-sharing app, said his friends invited him to the restaurant and left him with the unpaid bill.

Mdladla also shared that his friends had already ordered by the time he arrived at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who ordered a hot chocolate. “So, they invited me somewhere on the 26th. When I arrived the guys were chilling with their girlfriends. I also arrived with my girlfriend, who ordered a hot chocolate. I saw them leaving one by one, it was four of us, two left, and I was left with my girlfriend.” “I don’t want to mention names, you know yourselves, these celebrities that are always trending on social media. You are silent on WhatsApp groups. You don’t treat people like this, don’t leave me with your bill.”

Table 74 your bill has arrived..thoughts pic.twitter.com/2hE2zdGyvo — Daily Breeze 🇿🇦 (@Dailybreezeza) October 21, 2024 He added that if he didn’t pay the bill, the waiter was going to have to settle it. Madladla says he had no idea that you can request a separate bill when you go out with friends.

The post got the online community wishing to know the identity of his “cruel” friends, who invited him only to make him pay the whole bill with his hard-earned money. Social media users advised him to get a separate bill when joining people, while others were shocked that he had the amount available to pay. One user wrote: “This is one of the reasons I don’t have real friends. My friends are my business associates only.”

A second user wrote: “If he found them there already ordering drinks. Why should he carry the bill alone? I mean his girlfriend didn't take hard stuff. “In this case, I was going to pay for what I consumed for me and my girlfriend. And let the waiter know what happened.” “Unless this guy is lying. He probably told them to order in the meantime. Now that the bill is R18K, he feels aggrieved. That's the price you pay wanting to hang out with celebrities when you are not even one,” added the user.

A third commented: “If you join a table, always ask for a new bill unless you already had a discussion about the bill with the people you are joining.” People being left with huge bill amounts is not something new. Recently, IOL News reported on an influencer who asked a homeless woman to a fancy dinner and then ran, leaving her with a bill.