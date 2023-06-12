WATCH: Man trolled for peeling bananas before weighing them at checkout to save money

As food soars and the cost of living reaches an all-time high, many shoppers are looking for the best ways to save money. Whereas some are opting for cheaper ingredients while doing the food shop, others are a little bit more creative in their money-saving schemes, like one frugal TikToker who wanted to cut the cost of his weekly shop.

The shopper has gone viral on social media after he was captured by his girlfriend peeling bananas before weighing them at the self-service checkout in order to make them a little bit cheaper. The couple, named Mason and Mai on TikTok, and who go by the handle @savingforboba, shared a video with the overlay text: “How my frugal boyfriend saves money on his bananas.” The clip shows his girlfriend Mai filming Mason picking a banana out of the produce section before peeling off the skin and placing the fruit in a plastic bag.

It is unclear whether the boyfriend planned to eat them right away or attempt to store them somehow, but the trolls didn't care. The viral clip attracted a lot of attention from disgusted viewers offering relationship advice to the woman. "Break up with him and call the cops," one user wrote.

A second user wrote: “Major red flag, get out of that relationship ASAP!” “Save yourself the pain and suffering now. Leave him,” wrote a third. However, there were a few viewers who championed the man’s action as skilful.