WATCH: Mango pizza? This latest culinary experiment has left many foodies disappointed

There is no stopping the weird food trends this year too! Recently, food lovers have been left horrified after a ‘mango pizza’ went viral on social media. Foodies believe that it doesn’t belong in the realm of traditional pizza cuisine. The video was shared on the Instagram page BombayFoodieTales with the caption, “Trying out the delicious mango pizza at 99 Pizza!” In the clip, we can see the making of this unusual dish. The video begins with a man pouring mango puree over a pizza base. He then spreads it out evenly and arranges thinly-cut mango slices on top. He adds some more puree before serving it to the customer. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 6 000 likes and over a hundred comments since the time of publication. The ‘mango pizza’ fusion dish has certainly stirred up strong reactions among social media users, with many expressing their displeasure. One user wrote: “That’s an insult to mango …and why not eat proper pizza only if u wanna eat.” A second user wrote: “How to offend both Italians and Indians!" A third asked, “Where is the dislike button?” While the ‘mango pizza’ may be mocked in certain places, there are shocking pizza toppings that would outrage anyone who has the slightest respect for the Italian dish. Here are some of the toppings. Eggs I love eggs, but I think they should keep away from any pizzeria. According to Daily Mail, it is common for Australians to include an egg in their pizzas usually with some pork sausage, cheese, and dried herbs. But according to some people, this combination should strictly be saved for an omelette, not a pizza or burger. Spinach This is one of the worst pizza toppings I have heard about. Most people say spinach pizza is healthy but most of us do not order pizza when we want a healthy meal. Sardines This is another heavy controversial topping. According to experts, a large problem with any sardine pizza is the simple fact that it is a seafood pizza. They say when it comes to a traditional savoury pizza, most people opt for land meat, like pepperoni, sausage, or bacon, and that seafood is an entirely different form of meat and often requires you to be in the mood for it. They add that making the topping even more polarising is the fact that the fish is a sardine, which many people have an innate aversion to, even if they have never tried them. Pineapple People have had strong opinions on it saying it should stay off pizza for many reasons. One was that the sweet taste of pineapple just does not belong on pizza and that compared to most other pizza toppings, pineapple contains a lot more moisture than usual, and that extra moisture can infiltrate the other toppings and seep down into the crust, making it soggy. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 6 000 likes and over a hundred comments since the time of publication. The ‘mango pizza’ fusion dish has certainly stirred up strong reactions among social media users, with many expressing their displeasure. One user wrote: “That’s an insult to mango …and why not eat proper pizza only if u wanna eat.” A second user wrote: “How to offend both Italians and Indians!”

