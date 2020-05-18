WATCH: ‘Milking’ cucumbers is TikTok’s newest cooking hack
Cucumbers are a healthy snack, and I love them, but they often have a bitter taste.
Little did I know that you can get rid of this bitterness by thinly slicing off both ends and rubbing one piece against the cucumber.
I was only introduced to the trick last week after a TikTok user by the name @basicallyperkfect went viral after demonstrating how to "milk your cucumbers."
She identified the process as a kind of a cooking secret that she had learned from her sister-in-law.
Watching the video, all you need to do is cut the end off the cucumber, and rub the two parts together in a circular motion. You will then see a white substance coming out, which you will remove once you have finished the milking process. In the end, it apparently tastes fresher and juicier.
@_belladunn
milking a cucumber.. kinda worked i guess♬ original sound - basicallyperkfect
This tutorial had some of the people asking whether bitterness in cucumbers is even a thing?
According to Science World, the process of rubbing the two parts together in a circular motion is to help release something called cucurbitacin.
The site mentions that from a consumer’s point of view, a cucumber is a vegetable, but from a plant’s perspective, it’s a fruit that develops from a female flower, usually after insects pollinate it.
That the cucumber plant (Cucumis sativus) is a member of the Cucurbitaceae, which includes zucchinis, gourds, melons, and pumpkins, and that wild forms tend to be more bitter because of chemicals called cucurbitacins, which keep herbivores from eating them all up.