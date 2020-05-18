WATCH: ‘Milking’ cucumbers is TikTok’s newest cooking hack

Cucumbers are a healthy snack, and I love them, but they often have a bitter taste.

Little did I know that you can get rid of this bitterness by thinly slicing off both ends and rubbing one piece against the cucumber.

I was only introduced to the trick last week after a TikTok user by the name @basicallyperkfect went viral after demonstrating how to "milk your cucumbers."

She identified the process as a kind of a cooking secret that she had learned from her sister-in-law.

Watching the video, all you need to do is cut the end off the cucumber, and rub the two parts together in a circular motion. You will then see a white substance coming out, which you will remove once you have finished the milking process. In the end, it apparently tastes fresher and juicier.