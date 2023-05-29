WATCH: Mom catches heat for packing lunch box for her toddler when dining out

A mom is catching heat after creating a video showing how she packs food for her son when they go out to restaurants. Karlie, who goes by @unbreakablemomma on TikTok, added that she prefers not to order food for her son because he ends up eating off her plate anyway.

“Call me cheap, call me whatever, but if we are going out to a restaurant, I’m packing my kid a meal,” she said in her now-viral video. “I do this for many reasons. For one, do you want me to pay $6.99 (R140) for chicken tenders and fries that my son is going to throw half of it on the floor? You’re crazy. Also, whatever I pack is probably going to be healthier than what the restaurant has anyways.” She then showed off the lunch box she packed which included a peanut butter and jam sandwich, a cut-up banana, cheese cubes, and a chocolate Lara bar.

This mom went on to explain that at a restaurant, her son will not wait for the server to come around. Karlie added that if her son was a bit more opinionated about what he ate, she would certainly place an order at the restaurant for him. Despite her little one having his own home-cooked meal, she said she typically orders her son chocolate milk as a take-home treat. @unbreakablemomma ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey Since being uploaded the video has amassed more than 500 000 views and thousands of likes and comments.

One user pointed out that dining in a restaurant is meant to be a special experience for everyone, including children. “I just bring a snack for the wait but I think going out to eat is special for everyone, not just the adults,” they shared. A restaurant worker chimed in to explain that outside food is a big no-no, writing: “I work in a restaurant and we don’t allow outside food! So you’re lucky you haven’t been told anything yet.”