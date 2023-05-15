WATCH: Mzansi does a double take as viral clip shows Putin ‘thanking’ Ramaphosa for shipment

South African food is a melting pot of various cultures and indigenous cuisine, making it a truly unique experience. A mixture of Dutch, Indian, Malaysian, South East Asian and French cuisines, traditional South African foods are just full of flavour and spices. It’s no wonder that it always gets locals and tourists talking about it.

Anyone travelling to South Africa with a sense of adventure is sure to be pleased with the many exciting South African dishes to be enjoyed. Talk about South African food, Twitter users were left confused last week after a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin thanking the SA government in the Russian language for a package that included South African food went viral. Tweeps questioned whether the clip was true or false because “it didn’t make sense”.

The clip was originally posted by local online user @ALooterContinua. The tag-line “Keep calm and mock the woke,” says it all. The parody referenced the recent docking of a Russian naval ship in Simonstown which was alleged to be receiving arms from South Africa. In the minute-long clip, Putin is heard addressing a panel of delegates in Russian language and the clip is translated into English as:

“I’d like to thank your government for the mausers and spears, the shields and arrows, only the best from South Africa. “A special thanks for the biltong although I prefer it a little drier and I was a little disappointed with the Ankole bull dry wors but the Safari nuts and Ouma rusks were amazing. I gave the Flings chips to my ‘generals’. It’s unfortunate that Mrs Balls’ chutney wasn’t available due to load shedding.” My wife is from Russia, she laughed so hard! — Simonakaseabass (@simonakaseabass) May 12, 2023

Tweeps quickly flooded the comment sections expressing their confusion, as many didn’t get that it was meant as a joke. “He is saying nothing like what the subtitles are saying,” wrote one user. “The translation is wrong (laughing face emojis),” wrote the second user.