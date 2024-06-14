WATCH: Nara Smith vs South Africa’s Onezwa Mbola - who’s copying who?

If you want to be a successful content creator your content needs to be original. When we look at Nara Smith’s content, one can only assume that hers is all original because who else out there is making everything from scratch?

For a while now her South African followers have been saying that Smith has been “stealing” her content. But after the boba tea recipes, people are now more convinced than ever that Smith is in fact copying Mbola. On X South Africans are supporting Mbola saying Smith has been copying her all along.