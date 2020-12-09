WATCH: Nigella Lawson pronouncing microwave leaves tweeps in stitches

Just a couple of weeks after she was mocked for how she demonstrated how to butter toast, it seems Nigella Lawson has made her way back into fans’ hearts by the way she says “microwave”. The British chef’s pronunciation of the word is causing a stir on social media. This comes after Twitter user @floellaumbagabe posted a clip that shows her mentioning the appliance on her BBC Two cooking programme “Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat”. “Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years,” wrote @floellaumbagabe. In the video clip, Lawson tells the camera, "But I still need a bit of milk, full-fat, that I've warmed in the microwave."

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

Yes, that is actually the word she is using, even though she adds an extra syllable to pronounce it as mee-cro-wah-vay.

Twitter lit up immediately.

Users were quick to remark on the odd pronunciation. Many thought Lawson was deliberately “messing around” and “wording”.

One user commented that the kitchen expert was "legit pulling our leg here", and this seemed to be the general consensus.

“I feel confused, I agreed I was pronouncing it wrong all the time,” added another user.

A third user wrote; “@Nigella_Lawson pronunciation of ‘microwave’ is a highlight of 2020 for me.”

Another wrote: “I love this. We always deliberately mispronounce words in the house. So much fun.” Lawson herself answered, “We are the same. That’s right.”

She also added, "Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that's how it's actually pronounced."