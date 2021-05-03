WATCH: Nutritionist reveals the foods you should eat if you are Covid-19 positive

As new Covid-19 cases get reported daily, it is encouraging to note the number of people who have recovered from the virus.

Daily, various South African news platforms continue to update readers on the latest statistics, offering geographic breakdowns across provinces.

A drawback of the updates is a surge in the anxiety levels of individuals fearing the worst. The infodemic of a pandemic is overwhelming, I will not burden you further. If you have tested positive, please know that most people are recovering.

A few additions to your diet, proper rest with the right medicine, and breathing exercises are what you need to make a good recovery.

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share the foods to include in your diet if you are Covid-19 positive.

Makhija focused on the importance of healthy, home-cooked meals.

In a video clip, she stresses the importance of incorporating good proteins into our diet: "Good quality proteins will increase the antibodies to protect you."

She adds a list of protein-rich dishes, which included dal parathas, sprouts salad, besan chilla, moong dosa, egg Frankie, chicken cutlets, and fish fingers.

"Proteins are your protective soldiers, helping you ward off the virus and its side effects. Supplements are essential but foods contain known and unknown overall goodness."

Makhija’s list of healthy recipes includes mango custard, watermelon salad, peanut butter with banana, veggie juice, vegetable raitas, zucchini pizza, and vegetable pulao.

She says loss of smell and taste might make you want to resort to having junk food or dishes that are rich in sugar and salt. This should be avoided. The focus must be on wholesome, home-cooked meals

"Heal yourself with good home-cooked meals. Although it's easier sometimes to order in the so-called delicious goodies they will pull you down (sic). You need good nutrition to keep your guard strong,” writes Makhija.

Watch the full video below.