WATCH: Oh look, it’s Anthony Anderson in Woolies

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson must really be enjoying his time in South Africa. The US actor landed in Mzansi a few weeks ago and has been hard at work documenting his visit on Instagram.

Acting like a true tourist, Anderson has already had a taste of our culinary delights at SIBA – The Restaurant while in the Mother City. Sharing a few pictures of his experience, he noted “It feels good to be home. The LOVE is real!” Well obviously, if you’re a Hollywood star, we’re going to roll out the red carpet.

Which brings us to the most recent sighting of the actor. We often forget that celebrities are normal people just like us whose daily lives include activities such as visits to their local Woolies for a quick snack. Let us rephrase that – by normal we mean middle class.

When shopper Nonhlanhla Nkala spotted Anderson in the sweets aisle of the store, she couldn’t keep her cool. While filming Anderson from afar, she could be heard saying “Haibo!”

@nowageshweep #anthonyanderson #blackish #foryou The TikTok video quickly gained traction, and it appeared that sightings of the star were a regular occurrence, as one user commented, "Why does everyone run into Anthony Anderson, except me?" This brought into question the validity of the video, with an online conspiracy theorist saying, "It's a lookalike😅 there was a whole conversation about this Brur on YouTube."