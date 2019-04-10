Designed to be different, stylish and with a modern twist, while at the same time incorporating the bold and progressive spirit of 400 years of heritage from the legendary House of Haig. Picture supplied

If you simply don’t like the taste of whisky by itself or you’re looking for a new way to enjoy whiskey - look no further. Reggy Mthembu, brand ambassador for Haig Clubman urges you to try it in a classic cocktail.

“Let’s talk about the history of whisky, it’s a man’s drink, it can never be mixed, drink it neat or only with a splash of water... Ignore them, make your own rules. The profile of whiskey is so diverse, you can have a lot of fun experimenting with various flavours,” says Mthembu

Mthembu adds, ”When it comes to whisky, there shouldn't be any rules, except of course to enjoy responsibly. It’s not only delicious served neat or sipped over ice – it works perfectly at the heart of a cocktail”.

Try this Orange and Tonic cocktail - a deliciously refreshing signature serve that is easy to prepare.

The ingredients are simple:

25 ml Haig Club Clubman

Tonic – we recommend Fever Tree

Ice

A slice of orange

All you need is a highball glass and a jigger.

Method

Fill a highball glass with ice Add 25 ml of Haig Club Clubman Fill to the top with tonic Squeeze a slice of orange in the drink and use as a garnish

The sweet notes of the whiskey combine perfectly with the bitterness of the tonic and the fruity orange notes round off the drink in a delightful way. This cocktail is definitely the quintessential crowd pleaser!

The Berry Bliss is a tasting long drink that works perfectly, poolside or as a brunch beverage. The raspberries add a wonderful fresh sweetness to the toffee notes of whiskey.

The ingredients are:

45ml Clubman

30ml simple syrup

15ml lemon juice

6-10 raspberries

Soda water to top

All you’ll need is:

Muddler

Shaker

Strainer

Fine Strainer

Jigger/measure

Method:

Muddle 6 raspberries in a shaker Add the Clubman, the syrup and lemon juice with some ice and shake Double strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top up with soda water. Garnish with more raspberries

WATCH: Reginald Mthembu shows us whiskey's versatility

