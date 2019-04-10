If you simply don’t like the taste of whisky by itself or you’re looking for a new way to enjoy whiskey - look no further.
Reggy Mthembu, brand ambassador for Haig Clubman urges you to try it in a classic cocktail.
“Let’s talk about the history of whisky, it’s a man’s drink, it can never be mixed, drink it neat or only with a splash of water... Ignore them, make your own rules. The profile of whiskey is so diverse, you can have a lot of fun experimenting with various flavours,” says Mthembu
Mthembu adds, ”When it comes to whisky, there shouldn't be any rules, except of course to enjoy responsibly. It’s not only delicious served neat or sipped over ice – it works perfectly at the heart of a cocktail”.
Try this Orange and Tonic cocktail - a deliciously refreshing signature serve that is easy to prepare.
The ingredients are simple:
- 25 ml Haig Club Clubman
- Tonic – we recommend Fever Tree
- Ice
- A slice of orange
All you need is a highball glass and a jigger.
Method
- Fill a highball glass with ice
- Add 25 ml of Haig Club Clubman
- Fill to the top with tonic
- Squeeze a slice of orange in the drink and use as a garnish
The sweet notes of the whiskey combine perfectly with the bitterness of the tonic and the fruity orange notes round off the drink in a delightful way. This cocktail is definitely the quintessential crowd pleaser!
The Berry Bliss is a tasting long drink that works perfectly, poolside or as a brunch beverage. The raspberries add a wonderful fresh sweetness to the toffee notes of whiskey.
The ingredients are:
- 45ml Clubman
- 30ml simple syrup
- 15ml lemon juice
- 6-10 raspberries
- Soda water to top
- All you’ll need is:
- Muddler
- Shaker
- Strainer
- Fine Strainer
- Jigger/measure
Method:
- Muddle 6 raspberries in a shaker
- Add the Clubman, the syrup and lemon juice with some ice and shake
- Double strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top up with soda water.
- Garnish with more raspberries