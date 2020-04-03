WATCH: Oprah shares adorable video of her bringing Stedman banana bread as they social-distance at home

During the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is doing their part in quarantine, even if that means separating as a couple.

One of the people practicing such is television personality Oprah Winfrey and partner Stedman Graham who is self-quarantining in their guesthouse while she sleeps in the main house.

In an adorable video posted on the Oprah Magazine Instagram page, Winfrey can be seen walking over to their guest house and said she had a “treat” for him. She proceeds to drop the banana bread by the door.

“@oprah & @stedmangraham’s Quarantine Diary. In today’s update, Lady O checks in on her man and drops off some banana bread. All we know is that they’re one day closer to reuniting! Stay safe and inside, y’all,” they wrote.

Fans thought this was cute and loved how they interact with each other while in quarantine.

Chefebonyrocks commented saying she does not know if it is weird to say but she loves how they interact with each other, and that it feels so calm in knowing they love each other and appreciate one another without having to ever prove it. She adds that it may not make sense but it is so present and she loves to see their interactions.

Sonjipr also commented saying he loves Graham's calmness and his soft-spoken voice of appreciation for the snacks that Winfrey brings him.

J.hance wrote, “Aww amazing. That's love when you deliver warm bread to someone's door while they are quarantined.”