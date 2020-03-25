WATCH: Parents prank their kids in gross ‘poop challenge’ using food

Twitter is always abuzz with new challenges almost everyday.

Trending lately is a ‘poop challenge’ where the prankster (parent) sits on the toilet as if doing their business then suddenly needs toilet paper that they can’t reach.

The viral challenge is making children think that they have had a poop smeared on them, and the results are downright hilarious.

As our nationwide lockdown continues, you might as well keep yourself entertained with the little kids with this hilarious prank that involves you using peanut butter, melted chocolate or pudding to fake the poop and trick your kids. All you have to do is set up your phone camera and record all the hilarious drama as it unfolds.

Gross as it might seem, the kids reactions are funny. Some kids are shocked, some don’t believe what’s on them and scream like they have seen a ghost, and some kids just run out of words.