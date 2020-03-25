WATCH: Parents prank their kids in gross ‘poop challenge’ using food
Twitter is always abuzz with new challenges almost everyday.
Trending lately is a ‘poop challenge’ where the prankster (parent) sits on the toilet as if doing their business then suddenly needs toilet paper that they can’t reach.
The viral challenge is making children think that they have had a poop smeared on them, and the results are downright hilarious.
As our nationwide lockdown continues, you might as well keep yourself entertained with the little kids with this hilarious prank that involves you using peanut butter, melted chocolate or pudding to fake the poop and trick your kids. All you have to do is set up your phone camera and record all the hilarious drama as it unfolds.
Gross as it might seem, the kids reactions are funny. Some kids are shocked, some don’t believe what’s on them and scream like they have seen a ghost, and some kids just run out of words.
Watch some of the hilarious reactions below.
#poopchallenge GOT EMM!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eKQvP0hzUq— Pretty.Brown.Brown (@purple123555) March 22, 2020
#poopchallenge with my 2 year old and barbecue sauce because we don’t have chocolate 😂 pic.twitter.com/JnTMU6rA9m— ✨ (@mslyne_) March 21, 2020
“I have to wash it off cause of you mama” #poopchallenge 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GsRhJF0Kwm— Ivyyy (@OhVetteG) March 20, 2020
The funniest of them all 🤣🤣🤣#poopchallenge pic.twitter.com/n7Y08rSo2Q— Balarabe (@A_Salihi) March 23, 2020
The funniest boys #poopchallenge #poopprank 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mHW4qkHTFF— p (@patriciaxlouise) March 21, 2020
#poopchallenge— Damn (@DamnHessa) March 21, 2020
