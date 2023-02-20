WATCH: Pasta served in wine glasses? Viral video has the internet confused

Plating is not everyone's cup of tea and a recent video shared on TikTok proved that. It showed pasta being brought in a wine glass only to be poured onto a plate that made users scream “Why!?”

Shared by @restaurantlasicilia, the video shows a person serving pasta to a customer in a restaurant. The server kept the glass upside down on the plate, after pouring the pasta inside, and then sprinkling some grated cheese on top. He then gently lifted the glass, twisted it, and allowed the pasta to fall evenly over the plate. Finally, he tilted the glass and threw the grated cheese on top of the pasta.

@restaurantlasicilia ♬ origineel geluid - La Sicilia The video instantly took off, garnering over 16 million views and over 900 000 likes. Unsurprisingly, it left the internet baffled. Some users laughed it off, while others were utterly confused. Some pointed out that the eatery was trying to be fancy, but ended up failing miserably. Many took to the comments section to ask if this was really necessary and whether anyone would like to try this form of pasta.

One user wrote: “It’s killing me that it all lands unevenly on the plate, like what was the PURPOSE.” A second user wrote: “The amount of sauce now stuck in that glass and not on the pasta is heartbreaking.” “The pasta lands so unevenly but even worse the way the cheese lands on the same spot, the guy did not care for spreading it around, just threw the thing there and left, OMG,” commented a third user.