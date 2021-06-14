WATCH: Pizza worker’s viral slice-stealing hack has customers worried

There are reasons why many people develop trust issues. Here’s one of them. A TikTok video, showing how a whole slice of pizza can be cut and removed from the middle without leaving any noticeable evidence, recently went viral on the internet.

It appears that the hack has been captured on camera at a pizza place, triggering concern among customers that they have bought partial pizzas without noticing the difference. Most of the time, a stolen slice of pizza can easily be spotted if one looks at the unusual and uneven number of slices. But on the video-sharing app, a strategy was shared by user Lonely Pepperoni, showing how a large portion of the dish could be cut and removed, and the remaining slices put together to make the pizza appear whole again. The video starts with someone saying: “Nobody’s going to know”, followed by a response: “They’re going to know.” But as the video went on, the original voice raises: “How would they know?”

A large-sized cheese pizza in shown in the video. Fresh from the oven, the pizza is carried to the preparation area. The employee gets a huge kitchen tool used to cut the pizza and then makes a few diagonal chops to the middle of the dish. He removes the centre cut and rearranges the two pizza slices that are left. The two pieces are cut into eight slices. The final dish appears to be the usual eight-slice pizza. Many internet users said that they would not spot any missing piece from the pie while some said they would notice its oval shape. Many said they would order uncut pies from now on. "I'll tell you these customers will immediately know. Most customers are repeated customers and will know if something changed," wrote a user.